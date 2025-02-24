Delhi Police Foils Deadly Plan by Gogi Gang Members

The Delhi Police successfully thwarted a murder plan by apprehending two members of the notorious Gogi gang. According to officials, Aashu, aged 35, and Amit, 29, were in the process of executing their plot to kill two neighbors over alleged illicit relationships with their aunt.

Authorities were alerted on February 22 when they received intelligence about a gang member carrying a pistol. Quick action led to the arrest of Aashu in Sonipat, who was found in possession of a pistol and two bullets.

During interrogation, Aashu disclosed details about his accomplice, Amit, who was subsequently captured in Narela. Amit was found with three bullets. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan confirmed the plot revolved around ongoing harassment of the intended victims.

