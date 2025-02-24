Left Menu

Delhi Police Foils Deadly Plan by Gogi Gang Members

Delhi Police have arrested two members of the Gogi gang, Aashu and Amit, for allegedly planning to murder two of their neighbors over illicit relationships with their aunt. The police intervened after a tip-off about the possession of firearms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:46 IST
Delhi Police Foils Deadly Plan by Gogi Gang Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Police successfully thwarted a murder plan by apprehending two members of the notorious Gogi gang. According to officials, Aashu, aged 35, and Amit, 29, were in the process of executing their plot to kill two neighbors over alleged illicit relationships with their aunt.

Authorities were alerted on February 22 when they received intelligence about a gang member carrying a pistol. Quick action led to the arrest of Aashu in Sonipat, who was found in possession of a pistol and two bullets.

During interrogation, Aashu disclosed details about his accomplice, Amit, who was subsequently captured in Narela. Amit was found with three bullets. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan confirmed the plot revolved around ongoing harassment of the intended victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

