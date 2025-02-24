Morocco Thwarts Terrorist Plots by 12-Member IS Cell

In a significant counterterrorism operation, Morocco's Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) announced its successful interception of a 12-member militant cell intent on executing terrorist attacks within the nation. Loyal to the Islamic State, this cell was operating under the guidance of a Libyan leader.

The suspects, arrested across nine cities, had been radicalized online and were reportedly planning bomb attacks using explosives and firearms. The operation, which took place in the southeastern region of Errachidia, laid bare the nexus between terrorist groups and criminal networks, a growing threat to both Morocco and greater Europe.

This thwarted plot underscores the broader concerns of jihadist militancy in the Sahel, with groups linked to IS and al Qaeda escalating activities in neighboring Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. The BCIJ's ongoing efforts have resulted in the dismantling of dozens of militant cells since its establishment in 2015.

