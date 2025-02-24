Press Access Controversy: AP vs Trump Administration

A federal judge is set to hear a motion by the Associated Press seeking to restore full media access after the Trump administration barred them over terminology disputes concerning the Gulf of Mexico.

The AP filed a lawsuit contending that the ban violates First Amendment rights, while the administration contends there's no guaranteed media access.

Defendants include White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who defended the decision as justified, along with the Chief and Deputy Chief of Staff. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between the press and government.

