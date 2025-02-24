Press Access Controversy: AP vs Trump Administration
The Associated Press seeks to regain full access to President Trump's administration after being barred over naming conventions. The AP claims this restriction violates First Amendment rights. A federal judge will consider the AP's motion, as the administration argues against special media privileges for the news agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:28 IST
A federal judge is set to hear a motion by the Associated Press seeking to restore full media access after the Trump administration barred them over terminology disputes concerning the Gulf of Mexico.
The AP filed a lawsuit contending that the ban violates First Amendment rights, while the administration contends there's no guaranteed media access.
Defendants include White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who defended the decision as justified, along with the Chief and Deputy Chief of Staff. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between the press and government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Naming Tensions: Gulf of Mexico vs. Gulf of America
Trump's Controversial Rebranding: Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Press Freedom Under Fire: Controversy Over Gulf of Mexico Name Change
Cartographic Controversy: Gulf of Mexico Renamed
AP Sues Trump Administration Over Press Ban and Gulf of Mexico Rename