Left Menu

Press Access Controversy: AP vs Trump Administration

The Associated Press seeks to regain full access to President Trump's administration after being barred over naming conventions. The AP claims this restriction violates First Amendment rights. A federal judge will consider the AP's motion, as the administration argues against special media privileges for the news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:28 IST
Press Access Controversy: AP vs Trump Administration

A federal judge is set to hear a motion by the Associated Press seeking to restore full media access after the Trump administration barred them over terminology disputes concerning the Gulf of Mexico.

The AP filed a lawsuit contending that the ban violates First Amendment rights, while the administration contends there's no guaranteed media access.

Defendants include White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who defended the decision as justified, along with the Chief and Deputy Chief of Staff. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between the press and government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025