Left Menu

Reverse Migration: Venezuelan Migrants Embark on Perilous Journey Back Home

Venezuelan migrants are reversing their journey, setting sail from Panama towards Colombia to return home. Facing barriers in the U.S., lack of clarity from Panamanian officials, and enduring risks, many families, like Fabiola Rodriguez and Daniel Gonzalez with his family, decide to embark on the dangerous voyage back to Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 02:46 IST
Reverse Migration: Venezuelan Migrants Embark on Perilous Journey Back Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid hopes of a better life crushed by stringent U.S. immigration policies, dozens of Venezuelan migrants have set out on a harrowing journey back home. Their trek begins on Panama's Caribbean coast, from where they navigate towards Playa Miel in Colombia.

Fabiola Rodriguez, among the crowd, lamented the absence of clear repatriation options from Panamanian authorities, adding to the plight already faced following unsuccessful attempts to cross into the United States. Despite the formidable costs and risks involved, these migrants now hope to reunite with their homeland.

Tragically, the peril underscored by the death of a young girl in a boat mishap over the past weekend, highlights the dire conditions on this reverse migration route. Venezuelans like Daniel Gonzalez emphasize their preference for returning home over settling in unfamiliar regional countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025