Reverse Migration: Venezuelan Migrants Embark on Perilous Journey Back Home

Amid hopes of a better life crushed by stringent U.S. immigration policies, dozens of Venezuelan migrants have set out on a harrowing journey back home. Their trek begins on Panama's Caribbean coast, from where they navigate towards Playa Miel in Colombia.

Fabiola Rodriguez, among the crowd, lamented the absence of clear repatriation options from Panamanian authorities, adding to the plight already faced following unsuccessful attempts to cross into the United States. Despite the formidable costs and risks involved, these migrants now hope to reunite with their homeland.

Tragically, the peril underscored by the death of a young girl in a boat mishap over the past weekend, highlights the dire conditions on this reverse migration route. Venezuelans like Daniel Gonzalez emphasize their preference for returning home over settling in unfamiliar regional countries.

