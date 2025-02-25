Left Menu

UN Council's Surprising Shift on Ukraine-Russia Peace Resolution

On the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UN Security Council adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution seeking a neutral stance on the conflict. This marks a departure from previous U.S. policy under Biden. The resolution aims to foster peace between Russia, Ukraine, and the international community.

The United Nations Security Council, in a significant development, adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, taking a neutral stance toward the ongoing conflict. This resolution reflects President Donald Trump's shift from the previous administration's policy and signifies a more conciliatory approach towards Russia.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, acknowledged the 'constructive changes' in the U.S.'s participation, emphasizing the resolution as a starting point for future peaceful settlements. However, the 193-member General Assembly failed to pass the same resolution, showcasing a diplomatic rift in the global community.

The Council adopted the measure with significant abstentions from France, Britain, and others. While the resolution sets a path towards peace, skeptics remain, mainly due to Trump's focus on Russia, which raises concerns among Ukraine and European allies over potential exclusion from future negotiations.

