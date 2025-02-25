Chinese Naval Drill Triggers Flight Path Changes

The unexpected Chinese naval live-fire drill held in the Tasman Sea last week forced 49 flights to adjust their routes, as reported to a parliamentary committee by Australia's air traffic control agency head. The drill, conducted by Chinese naval forces, caught regional airlines like Qantas and Emirates off guard.

The airlines, including Qantas, Emirates, Air New Zealand, and Virgin Australia, modified their flight paths only after receiving short notice from China about the rare exercise. This event took place in international waters between Australia and New Zealand, prompting both nations to express their concerns to China regarding insufficient advance notice.

The drill was initially reported to Airservices Australia by a Virgin Australia pilot who picked up the warning on an emergency radio channel. In response, air traffic control issued an immediate warning to commercial airlines and established an exclusion zone. The exercise drew attention to the lack of timely military notifications, typically ensured through Notices to Airmen.

