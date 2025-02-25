As Ukraine commemorates the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, President Vladimir Putin underscores the importance of trust-building with the United States before Europe's involvement in peace talks. While the initial discussions aim at mending Moscow-Washington ties, a definitive resolution to the conflict seems distant.

In a recent interview, Putin remarked on President Donald Trump's pragmatic approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict but conceded that an immediate end to hostilities is unlikely. Upcoming dialogues between the U.S. and Russia focus on fostering mutual trust as a prerequisite for substantive negotiations that will eventually involve European nations.

Michael Froman, of the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations, cautioned against undermining the transatlantic alliance in pursuit of a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Putin expressed openness to significant cuts in defense budgets as part of broader diplomatic efforts. Trump's unencumbered stance presents novel diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)