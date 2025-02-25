Trust and Diplomacy: The Path to Ukraine Peace Talks
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Europe's role in Ukraine peace talks will be essential eventually. However, building trust with the United States is the immediate priority. Recent conversations suggest optimism, but a resolution remains in the distance as initial talks between U.S. and Russia focus on strengthening bilateral trust.
As Ukraine commemorates the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, President Vladimir Putin underscores the importance of trust-building with the United States before Europe's involvement in peace talks. While the initial discussions aim at mending Moscow-Washington ties, a definitive resolution to the conflict seems distant.
In a recent interview, Putin remarked on President Donald Trump's pragmatic approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict but conceded that an immediate end to hostilities is unlikely. Upcoming dialogues between the U.S. and Russia focus on fostering mutual trust as a prerequisite for substantive negotiations that will eventually involve European nations.
Michael Froman, of the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations, cautioned against undermining the transatlantic alliance in pursuit of a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Putin expressed openness to significant cuts in defense budgets as part of broader diplomatic efforts. Trump's unencumbered stance presents novel diplomatic dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping to Attend Russian WWII Victory Commemorations
Transdniestria Rejects EU's €60 Million Gas Offer, Opts for Russian Funds
South-East Europe Enhances Climate Adaptation Efforts through Strengthened Early Warning Systems
Xi Jinping to Join Russia's Commemoration of WWII Victory
Thrilling Climaxes at Mumbai Open: Russian Duo and Teichmann Triumph