Union Minister Dispels Fertiliser Shortage Concerns in Telangana

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy dismissed allegations of a fertilizer shortage in Telangana, attributing such claims to misleading tactics by the Congress-led state government. Speaking to reporters, Reddy emphasized the Centre's comprehensive efforts to ensure an ample supply of fertilisers, countering reports of any artificial scarcity.

He highlighted that the Centre not only met but exceeded Telangana's estimated fertiliser requirement for the upcoming rabi season. Reddy revealed that around 10.2 lakh MTs had been dispatched, surpassing the state's request of 9.8 lakh MTs. He also underscored that distributing these fertilisers lies within the state's jurisdiction.

Additionally, Kishan Reddy, also the BJP's Telangana president, criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for making baseless accusations regarding a supposed alliance between the BJP and BRS. He expressed confidence in BJP's prospects in the upcoming MLC elections and dismissed claims of hindering state projects at the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)