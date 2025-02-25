Israel Weighs Gaza Truce Extension Amid Hostage Standoff
Israel is considering extending a 42-day truce in Gaza to negotiate the release of 63 hostages, delaying discussions on Gaza's future. This complex situation involves international mediators and a standoff between Israel and Hamas. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Israel could influence next steps.
Israel is contemplating extending the 42-day truce in Gaza as officials focus on negotiating the safe return of 63 remaining hostages. Despite the potential for extension, the question of Gaza's future governance remains on hold, according to Israeli authorities.
The initial ceasefire phase, supported by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, faces uncertainty as it approaches its end. Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel highlighted the lack of a clear agreement for the next phase and emphasized the importance of prioritizing the hostages' safe return.
Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have yet to finalize a second-phase agreement, underscoring the complexity of the situation. Meanwhile, Steve Witkoff, President Trump's Middle East envoy, is expected in Israel to facilitate ongoing discussions, potentially paving the way for conflict resolution in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
