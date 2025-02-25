Supreme Court Rethinks Senior Advocate Designation Process
The Supreme Court has called for feedback from high courts and stakeholders on revising the senior advocate designation process. A three-judge bench will review the matter, raising concerns about current methods involving interviews. The review examines previous guidelines and calls for a larger bench to deliberate on the issue.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is reevaluating the process of designating lawyers as senior advocates, seeking input from all high courts and stakeholders. The current method's reliance on brief interviews to assess candidates' qualifications and personalities has come under scrutiny.
A three-judge bench, including Justices Abhay S Oka, Ujjal Bhuyan, and S V N Bhatti, plans to hear the issue on March 21. Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta are expected to lead the arguments. The bench has invited high courts to submit responses and suggestions by March 19.
Concerns about compromising the dignity of advocates through the interview process and potential biases in selection have been raised. The discussion also revisits the 2017 guidelines that established permanent committees for senior designations, questioning whether these frameworks adequately ensure fairness and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC asks Attorney General to verify from Centre as to within how much time urban poverty alleviation mission will be made applicable.
Govt finalising urban poverty alleviation mission to address issues, including shelter for urban homeless: Attorney General to SC.
Global Unity Key to Climate Change Solutions, Says Attorney General