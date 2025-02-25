Tragedy Unfolds in Paris: American Woman Arrested After Newborn's Death from Hotel Window

An American woman was detained in Paris after allegedly throwing her newborn from a hotel window, leading to the child's death, officials reported Tuesday.

The infant was hurled from a second-story window on Monday morning. Immediate medical intervention was unsuccessful, and the newborn was declared dead at the hospital, added the Paris prosecutor.

The woman traveled from the US with a group associated with EF Gap Year. Authorities are examining pregnancy denial as a potential aspect of the case, which is being probed as the homicide of a minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)