Tragedy Unfolds in Paris: American Woman Arrested After Newborn's Death from Hotel Window

An American woman on a European tour faces allegations of throwing her newborn out of a Paris hotel window, resulting in the baby's death. The incident is being treated as a homicide. Authorities consider pregnancy denial as a potential factor. The woman, part of an EF Gap Year group, is in custody and receiving medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • France

An American woman was detained in Paris after allegedly throwing her newborn from a hotel window, leading to the child's death, officials reported Tuesday.

The infant was hurled from a second-story window on Monday morning. Immediate medical intervention was unsuccessful, and the newborn was declared dead at the hospital, added the Paris prosecutor.

The woman traveled from the US with a group associated with EF Gap Year. Authorities are examining pregnancy denial as a potential aspect of the case, which is being probed as the homicide of a minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

