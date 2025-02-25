Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Notorious Fugitive 'The Fly' Extradited to France

Mohamed Amra, known as 'The Fly', was extradited to France after being captured in Romania. His escape last year involved the death of two guards, initiating a nine-month manhunt. His arrest concluded with international praise as multiple arrests related to his escape ensued across countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

Notorious French fugitive Mohamed Amra, nicknamed 'The Fly,' was extradited to France following his capture in Romania, ending a nine-month international manhunt. His dramatic escape last year resulted in the deaths of two guards, sparking a high-profile cross-border search.

Amra was arrested in Bucharest, despite attempts to alter his appearance, and was handed over to French authorities amid tight security. His escape had involved the ambush of a prison convoy in Normandy and serious injuries to three other guards.

French President Emmanuel Macron lauded the efforts in capturing Amra, connecting him to organized crime and drug trafficking in Marseille. A total of 25 individuals were detained internationally, suspected of aiding his escape or its aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

