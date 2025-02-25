CGPDTM Headquarters Move: Controversy Brews Over Shift to Delhi

The government has announced a significant administrative change by relocating the headquarters of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and TradeMarks (CGPDTM) from Mumbai to Delhi. This decision aims to streamline operations within the Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks regulatory framework.

The Controller General's office, responsible for supervising acts and providing advisory to the government, will now function from Boudhik Sampada Bhawan, Dwarka, New Delhi. This shift is anticipated to centralize operations, aligning with the government's broader objectives.

However, this decision has not been without controversy. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has sharply criticized the move, suggesting that the relocation could undermine Mumbai's prominence as an intellectual property hub. The official notification from the Department For Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) indicates an immediate effect, changing the communication landscape for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)