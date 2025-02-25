Left Menu

Unveiling the Truth: Bangladesh Army Chief Reaffirms 2009 Mutiny Facts

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman cautioned against misinformation regarding the 2009 mutiny, confirming it was instigated by Bangladesh Rifles soldiers. He emphasized no military soldiers were involved. The judicial process, established following the mutiny, should not be undermined by speculation or incorrect narratives about the event's participants and causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:29 IST
Unveiling the Truth: Bangladesh Army Chief Reaffirms 2009 Mutiny Facts
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman issued a stern warning on Tuesday, cautioning against any confusion about the facts surrounding the 2009 mutiny. General Zaman confirmed unequivocally that the mutiny was executed by Bangladesh Rifles soldiers, emphasizing that no doubt should linger over this truth.

During a commemorative event for the fallen military officers of the 2009 revolt, Zaman insisted, "Full stop. There are no 'ifs' and 'buts' here," affirming the soldiers' culpability and stressing that no military soldier was behind the brutal killings.

As discussions reopen with a reinvestigation commission led by a retired general, the emphasis remains on upholding the judicial process, preventing disruption by speculative narratives. The violent revolt, which led to the restructuring of the paramilitary force, still resonates within national discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025