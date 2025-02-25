Unveiling the Truth: Bangladesh Army Chief Reaffirms 2009 Mutiny Facts

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman issued a stern warning on Tuesday, cautioning against any confusion about the facts surrounding the 2009 mutiny. General Zaman confirmed unequivocally that the mutiny was executed by Bangladesh Rifles soldiers, emphasizing that no doubt should linger over this truth.

During a commemorative event for the fallen military officers of the 2009 revolt, Zaman insisted, "Full stop. There are no 'ifs' and 'buts' here," affirming the soldiers' culpability and stressing that no military soldier was behind the brutal killings.

As discussions reopen with a reinvestigation commission led by a retired general, the emphasis remains on upholding the judicial process, preventing disruption by speculative narratives. The violent revolt, which led to the restructuring of the paramilitary force, still resonates within national discourse.

