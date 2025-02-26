Left Menu

Family Tragedy Unfolds: Business Ties to Triple Murder in Kolkata

Kolkata Police reveal that two brothers are behind the murder of three family members in Tangra. The motive appears linked to their business troubles. The incident included a car crash, injuring three, including a teenage survivor. The brothers face legal consequences as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:33 IST
Family Tragedy Unfolds: Business Ties to Triple Murder in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, Kolkata Police have confirmed that two brothers, Pranay and Prasun Dey, are solely responsible for the murder of three family members. The tragedy unfolded within their Tangra home, with business-related motives emerging as a possible driving force behind the heinous act.

The incident came to light with a car accident on the Eastern Metropolitan bypass, involving the brothers and a teenager, pointing investigators toward the Dey family residence. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma asserted that no outsiders were involved in the crime, easing initial suspicions of external foul play.

The family, entangled in financial strife from their tannery business, claimed a suicide pact had preceded the deaths. However, police remain certain about the brothers' culpability as they undergo treatment. The legal fate of the surviving teenager remains uncertain, as authorities consider options for custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025