Family Tragedy Unfolds: Business Ties to Triple Murder in Kolkata

In a shocking revelation, Kolkata Police have confirmed that two brothers, Pranay and Prasun Dey, are solely responsible for the murder of three family members. The tragedy unfolded within their Tangra home, with business-related motives emerging as a possible driving force behind the heinous act.

The incident came to light with a car accident on the Eastern Metropolitan bypass, involving the brothers and a teenager, pointing investigators toward the Dey family residence. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma asserted that no outsiders were involved in the crime, easing initial suspicions of external foul play.

The family, entangled in financial strife from their tannery business, claimed a suicide pact had preceded the deaths. However, police remain certain about the brothers' culpability as they undergo treatment. The legal fate of the surviving teenager remains uncertain, as authorities consider options for custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)