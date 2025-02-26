Left Menu

World News Recap: From Ukraine's Critical Deal to Trump's Approval

A brief overview of global news highlights UK Foreign Minister Lammy's call to seize rather than just freeze Russian assets, a U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal, Israeli airstrikes near Damascus, Pope Francis's health update, and more. Highlights also include the UN's neutral stand on the Ukraine conflict and Trump's steady approval rating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tightening stance against Russia, British Foreign Minister David Lammy has urged Europe to move beyond freezing to seizing Russian assets in response to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The call comes in the wake of Russia's 2022 incursion into Ukraine and the West's blockade of billions in Russian sovereign assets.

The U.S. and Ukraine have reached a critical agreement on minerals, pivotal for securing U.S. support as tensions with Russia continue. This development follows a recent exchange between President Trump and Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy, as both prepare to finalize the deal in Washington.

Pope Francis remains in critical yet stable condition with double pneumonia, marking the longest hospital stay of his papacy. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East persist with Israeli airstrikes near Damascus and shifts in the Gaza truce negotiations.

