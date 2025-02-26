World News Recap: From Ukraine's Critical Deal to Trump's Approval

In a tightening stance against Russia, British Foreign Minister David Lammy has urged Europe to move beyond freezing to seizing Russian assets in response to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The call comes in the wake of Russia's 2022 incursion into Ukraine and the West's blockade of billions in Russian sovereign assets.

The U.S. and Ukraine have reached a critical agreement on minerals, pivotal for securing U.S. support as tensions with Russia continue. This development follows a recent exchange between President Trump and Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy, as both prepare to finalize the deal in Washington.

Pope Francis remains in critical yet stable condition with double pneumonia, marking the longest hospital stay of his papacy. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East persist with Israeli airstrikes near Damascus and shifts in the Gaza truce negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)