Destructive Measures: Authorities Annihilate Rs 10 Crore Worth of Drugs

In a significant crackdown on illegal drugs in Navi Mumbai, authorities have destroyed narcotics valued at Rs 10 crore, as confirmed by a government official on Wednesday. This operation was meticulously overseen by the Narcotics Control Bureau at a specialized facility in Taloja.

The seizure forms part of a broader campaign in 2023 and 2024, in which authorities have confiscated drugs totaling Rs 56 crore across 1,143 cases and have made 1,743 arrests. Notably, 111 Africans were apprehended with illicit substances valued at Rs 38 crore, enhancing the scope and seriousness of the operation.

This latest destruction involved substances linked to 40 cases and was carried out in the presence of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and MLA Prashant Thakur. Both officials play vital roles in representing Airoli and Panvel constituencies, respectively. They echoed the necessity of eliminating such substances to maintain public safety and social order in Navi Mumbai.

