Left Menu

Destructive Measures: Authorities Annihilate Rs 10 Crore Worth of Drugs

Authorities in Navi Mumbai destroyed Rs 10 crore worth of illicit drugs seized in numerous cases. The operation was supervised by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In 2023-2024, drugs worth Rs 56 crore were confiscated, leading to the arrest of 1,743 individuals, including 111 Africans involved in drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-02-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 16:54 IST
Destructive Measures: Authorities Annihilate Rs 10 Crore Worth of Drugs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal drugs in Navi Mumbai, authorities have destroyed narcotics valued at Rs 10 crore, as confirmed by a government official on Wednesday. This operation was meticulously overseen by the Narcotics Control Bureau at a specialized facility in Taloja.

The seizure forms part of a broader campaign in 2023 and 2024, in which authorities have confiscated drugs totaling Rs 56 crore across 1,143 cases and have made 1,743 arrests. Notably, 111 Africans were apprehended with illicit substances valued at Rs 38 crore, enhancing the scope and seriousness of the operation.

This latest destruction involved substances linked to 40 cases and was carried out in the presence of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and MLA Prashant Thakur. Both officials play vital roles in representing Airoli and Panvel constituencies, respectively. They echoed the necessity of eliminating such substances to maintain public safety and social order in Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025