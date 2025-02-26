Jordan and Syria Forge Security Pact Amid Regional Tensions

King Abdullah of Jordan has expressed his condemnation of Israeli attacks on Syria during a meeting with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in the capital city of Amman.

The leaders of the neighboring countries acknowledged the importance of coordination between their nations to ensure border security, particularly in combating arms and drug smuggling. These issues have posed significant challenges for Jordan since the tenure of former Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The discussions reflect a mutual effort to stabilize the region amid ongoing tensions and the need for enhanced cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)