Talks in Istanbul: Russia and U.S. Address Bilateral Issues

In a bid to address unresolved issues, Russia and the United States will hold technical discussions in Istanbul on Thursday. The talks, as announced by Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, are part of ongoing efforts by Moscow to resolve bilateral concerns with Washington.

Turkey has reiterated its willingness to facilitate peace endeavors, offering to host upcoming meetings. The nation's support is seen as a crucial component in potential diplomatic resolutions between the two nations.

Specifics regarding the participants and the exact timing and venue of the discussions remain undisclosed at present.

(With inputs from agencies.)