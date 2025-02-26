Left Menu

Talks in Istanbul: Russia and U.S. Address Bilateral Issues

Russia and the U.S. will engage in technical discussions in Istanbul, facilitated by Turkey, to address unresolved bilateral concerns. Turkey has expressed its ongoing readiness to aid in peace efforts. Details on the participants and exact timing are yet to be confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:10 IST
Talks in Istanbul: Russia and U.S. Address Bilateral Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a bid to address unresolved issues, Russia and the United States will hold technical discussions in Istanbul on Thursday. The talks, as announced by Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, are part of ongoing efforts by Moscow to resolve bilateral concerns with Washington.

Turkey has reiterated its willingness to facilitate peace endeavors, offering to host upcoming meetings. The nation's support is seen as a crucial component in potential diplomatic resolutions between the two nations.

Specifics regarding the participants and the exact timing and venue of the discussions remain undisclosed at present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025