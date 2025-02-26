Talks in Istanbul: Russia and U.S. Address Bilateral Issues
Russia and the U.S. will engage in technical discussions in Istanbul, facilitated by Turkey, to address unresolved bilateral concerns. Turkey has expressed its ongoing readiness to aid in peace efforts. Details on the participants and exact timing are yet to be confirmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:10 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a bid to address unresolved issues, Russia and the United States will hold technical discussions in Istanbul on Thursday. The talks, as announced by Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, are part of ongoing efforts by Moscow to resolve bilateral concerns with Washington.
Turkey has reiterated its willingness to facilitate peace endeavors, offering to host upcoming meetings. The nation's support is seen as a crucial component in potential diplomatic resolutions between the two nations.
Specifics regarding the participants and the exact timing and venue of the discussions remain undisclosed at present.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- United States
- Turkey
- Istanbul
- talks
- bilateral
- peace
- diplomatic
- technical
- multilateral
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Team Gears Up for Crucial Talks with Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference
Tariff Talks: Trump's Consideration for Australia's Steel and Aluminum
US-Australia Trade Talks: Tariff Exemption Potential Post-Telephonic Discussion
India long championed vision of peace, security & development, that is collaborative: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave.
India believes international order, peace cannot be ensured from position of weakness: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave.