Border Management Authority Cracks Down on Corruption at Beitbridge

"We continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their investigations to ensure that those involved in corrupt activities are held accountable," stated Dr. Masiapato.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:23 IST
The Border Management Authority reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-tolerance stance on corruption and stressed its dedication to maintaining the integrity of South Africa’s border management operations. Image Credit: ChatGPT
The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr. Michael Masiapato, has commended the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) following the arrest of two immigration specialists at the Beitbridge port of entry. These arrests, which took place on Monday evening, are part of an ongoing probe into corruption within the country’s border control system.

The officials were apprehended in connection with the case of immigration specialist Dorah Ncube, who was arrested last year on charges of fraud and corruption. Ncube allegedly facilitated the illegal processing of six Malawian nationals at Beitbridge and remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The two newly arrested officials appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The Border Management Authority reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-tolerance stance on corruption and stressed its dedication to maintaining the integrity of South Africa’s border management operations.

"We continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their investigations to ensure that those involved in corrupt activities are held accountable," stated Dr. Masiapato. "The BMA will not tolerate any misconduct that undermines the rule of law and the security of the country. We assure the public that decisive action will be taken against any official found to be involved in unethical practices."

Since its inception on April 1, 2023, the BMA has been actively working to curb corruption within its ranks. Currently, 45 cases of misconduct are under investigation, with reported transgressions including aiding and abetting unlawful activities and the illegal processing of travelers and goods. So far, 27 officials have been dismissed as part of these efforts.

Further updates regarding the latest arrests will be provided as investigations progress, reinforcing the BMA’s commitment to rooting out corruption and ensuring the lawful and secure operation of the country's border posts.

