Dramatic Rescue: Chinese Student Freed from Kidnapper's Grasp

Philippine police have successfully rescued a 14-year-old Chinese student kidnapped by a Chinese-led gang. The gang, consisting of former police officers and soldiers, was targeting the student for ransom.

The student was abducted on February 20 after attending classes at a British school in Manila, triggering alarms due to the brazen nature of the crime. The kidnappers demanded a ransom, resorting to extreme measures by amputating the student's finger to pressure the family for payment.

Authorities have linked the crime to former illegal gambling operators, forced to shut down by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who turned to crimes including kidnapping. Investigation efforts are ongoing as the suspects, identified through the found evidence, remain at large.

