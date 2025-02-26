Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Chinese Student Freed from Kidnapper's Grasp

A Chinese student was rescued by Philippine police after being kidnapped by a Chinese-led gang. The suspects killed his driver, cut off his finger to extort a ransom, but fled during a police intervention. The gang, comprised of ex-police officers, previously operated illegal gambling enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:48 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Chinese Student Freed from Kidnapper's Grasp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine police have successfully rescued a 14-year-old Chinese student kidnapped by a Chinese-led gang. The gang, consisting of former police officers and soldiers, was targeting the student for ransom.

The student was abducted on February 20 after attending classes at a British school in Manila, triggering alarms due to the brazen nature of the crime. The kidnappers demanded a ransom, resorting to extreme measures by amputating the student's finger to pressure the family for payment.

Authorities have linked the crime to former illegal gambling operators, forced to shut down by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who turned to crimes including kidnapping. Investigation efforts are ongoing as the suspects, identified through the found evidence, remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025