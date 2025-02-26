Turkey's DEM Party Awaits Ocalan's Message Amid Political Tensions

Turkey's pro-Kurdish Democratic Regions Party (DEM) is set to hold a press conference on February 28 to address ongoing negotiations with the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan. A senior party official revealed this plan to Reuters on Wednesday.

The Turkish Justice Ministry has authorized a DEM delegation to meet with the long-incarcerated Ocalan on Thursday, marking their third visit since December. This development is seen as part of a larger government strategy aimed at encouraging Ocalan to urge the PKK to lay down their arms, potentially ending a conflict with the Turkish state that has lasted for decades.

In anticipation of Ocalan's message, there are hopes it will be in video format for maximum impact. However, government and ruling party officials have raised concerns regarding a video release, citing the PKK's designation as a terrorist organization. Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc reiterated on Wednesday that a video message would not be allowed, following previous government positions. Notable Kurdish politician Ahmet Turk also seeks inclusion in the delegation, with a statement expected upon the delegation's return. Ocalan has been held in solitary confinement on Imrali Island since 1999, with limited external communication.

