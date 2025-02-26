Ukraine's Mineral Pact Hinge on Trump: Zelenskiy

In a significant statement on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that the initial minerals agreement with the U.S. largely hinges on former President Donald Trump's involvement.

Addressing the media, Zelenskiy articulated that this pact is a segment of a wider array of agreements between the U.S. and Ukraine, which holds the potential to deliver security guarantees.

Such negotiations are seen as crucial steps towards ensuring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine in the midst of ongoing tensions.

