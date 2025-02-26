Left Menu

Ukraine's Mineral Pact Hinge on Trump: Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reflects on the critical role of President Donald Trump in finalizing a minerals agreement. This arrangement is part of broader U.S. commitments and may offer Ukraine security assurances, contributing to enduring peace.

In a significant statement on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that the initial minerals agreement with the U.S. largely hinges on former President Donald Trump's involvement.

Addressing the media, Zelenskiy articulated that this pact is a segment of a wider array of agreements between the U.S. and Ukraine, which holds the potential to deliver security guarantees.

Such negotiations are seen as crucial steps towards ensuring a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine in the midst of ongoing tensions.

