Nagaland CM Pushes for Apex Tribal Court to Preserve Traditional Justice

Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, urges the promotion of traditional laws and the establishment of a tribal apex court for efficient justice delivery. Speaking at the Sekrenyi festival, he emphasized the need to safeguard Naga customs and resolve disputes through tribal courts to foster unity.

Nagaland Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, emphasized the importance of promoting traditional laws and the need for an apex tribal court during a speech at the Sekrenyi festival-cum-Mini Hornbill of the Angami Naga tribe in Kisama on Wednesday.

Rio argued that preserving the special protection and privileges accorded to Naga traditions would prevent reliance on the modern judiciary, fostering unity and harmony among the people. He urged tribal bodies to cooperate with the government in facilitating the establishment of such a court.

The Nagaland government is set to implement the Village and Tribal Council Act to promote customary laws. Additionally, the government plans to inaugurate the Konyak Heritage Site coinciding with the Aoleang festival in April. The Sekrenyi festival showcased Angami cultural song and dance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

