Iran's Uranium Surge Escalates Nuclear Tensions
Iran has markedly increased its production of near weapons-grade uranium, heightening tensions with the US as outlined in a UN report. This spike in uranium enrichment threatens to push nuclear diplomacy between Tehran and Washington into deeper strife as both sides grapple with potential negotiations.
Iran has notably ramped up its enrichment of uranium close to weapons-grade levels amid mounting tensions with the United States. This development was revealed in a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seen by The Associated Press.
The IAEA reported a substantial increase in Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, as of February 2024. The figure now stands at 274.8 kilograms, which represents an alarming rise from previous assessments.
This surge places Iran a short technical stride away from achieving weapons-grade material, escalating pressure on diplomatic engagements between Tehran and Washington. Both parties stand at a crossroads, amidst an ongoing mix of sanctions and negotiations.
