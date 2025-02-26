Iran's Uranium Surge Escalates Nuclear Tensions

Iran has notably ramped up its enrichment of uranium close to weapons-grade levels amid mounting tensions with the United States. This development was revealed in a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seen by The Associated Press.

The IAEA reported a substantial increase in Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, as of February 2024. The figure now stands at 274.8 kilograms, which represents an alarming rise from previous assessments.

This surge places Iran a short technical stride away from achieving weapons-grade material, escalating pressure on diplomatic engagements between Tehran and Washington. Both parties stand at a crossroads, amidst an ongoing mix of sanctions and negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)