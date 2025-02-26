Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Russia and U.S. Seek to Resolve Conflicts

Russia and the U.S. are engaging in talks to repair diplomatic relations and address tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict. A series of ambassador-level appointments, diplomatic expulsions, and property disputes have marred recent relations. Both nations aim to dismantle barriers complicating embassy operations and restore cooperative ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:30 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Russia and the United States are poised to mend their strained diplomatic relations, with discussions extending to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The move signifies a notable shift under President Donald Trump's administration as both nations seek rapprochement.

Moscow has faced staffing challenges, awaiting approval for a new ambassador to Washington. With no ambassador since Anatoly Antonov's departure last October, Russia plans to appoint Alexander Darchiev according to the Kommersant newspaper, despite pending confirmation.

The diplomatic chess game extends to property disputes, with Russia challenging U.S. actions since 2017, which closed its San Francisco consulate and other facilities over political interference allegations. The U.S., meanwhile, maintains its Moscow ambassador, amidst a backdrop of expulsions and mutual allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

