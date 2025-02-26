Diplomatic Dance: Russia and U.S. Seek to Resolve Conflicts

In a surprising turn of events, Russia and the United States are poised to mend their strained diplomatic relations, with discussions extending to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The move signifies a notable shift under President Donald Trump's administration as both nations seek rapprochement.

Moscow has faced staffing challenges, awaiting approval for a new ambassador to Washington. With no ambassador since Anatoly Antonov's departure last October, Russia plans to appoint Alexander Darchiev according to the Kommersant newspaper, despite pending confirmation.

The diplomatic chess game extends to property disputes, with Russia challenging U.S. actions since 2017, which closed its San Francisco consulate and other facilities over political interference allegations. The U.S., meanwhile, maintains its Moscow ambassador, amidst a backdrop of expulsions and mutual allegations.

