Ukraine Greenlights New Courts Amid IMF-Driven Reforms

On Wednesday, Ukrainian lawmakers approved the formation of new courts dedicated to handling high-level political disputes, aligning with a reform agenda closely scrutinized by Western allies. This development fulfills a requirement set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to maintain its $15.6 billion funding program to Ukraine.

The newly established Kyiv-based courts, addressing cases involving state entities such as ministries, will replace a previous body that was disbanded in 2022 amid corruption allegations. Lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced via social media that the measure passed with 234 votes, and judges will be appointed with input from foreign advisers.

An IMF delegation is currently in Kyiv negotiating the continuation of its loan scheme. Ukraine has accelerated reform amidst the Russian conflict, targeting corruption in political circles, as part of a strategy to join the European Union, which emphasizes eliminating post-Soviet corruption. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asserts Ukraine can pursue reforms while countering Russia's invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)