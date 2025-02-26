Courthouse Shooting Leaves Two Injured in Germany

At least two individuals sustained injuries following a shooting incident near a courthouse in the western German city of Bielefeld on Wednesday, as reported by local police.

The gunfire took place in a street adjacent to the state court, according to police sources. As of early afternoon, details regarding the severity of the injuries remained unclear.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of a connection between the shooting and an ongoing trial at the court. A suspect is being prosecuted for murder charges related to the death of former boxer Besar Nimani, who was killed nearly a year ago in Bielefeld.

(With inputs from agencies.)