Courthouse Shooting Leaves Two Injured in Germany
A shooting incident near a courthouse in Bielefeld, Germany, injured at least two people. The gunfire erupted near the state court, and police are investigating a possible link to a murder trial in progress, involving the fatal shooting of former boxer Besar Nimani nearly a year ago.
At least two individuals sustained injuries following a shooting incident near a courthouse in the western German city of Bielefeld on Wednesday, as reported by local police.
The gunfire took place in a street adjacent to the state court, according to police sources. As of early afternoon, details regarding the severity of the injuries remained unclear.
Authorities are investigating the possibility of a connection between the shooting and an ongoing trial at the court. A suspect is being prosecuted for murder charges related to the death of former boxer Besar Nimani, who was killed nearly a year ago in Bielefeld.
