Tragic Discovery: Murder Case Unfolds in Odisha's Forest

The body of a missing 17-year-old boy was discovered in a forest in Odisha's Deogarh district, authorities revealed on Wednesday. This unsettling discovery has raised suspicions of foul play.

Identified as Amit Munda from Tungamal village, his body, strategically concealed with dry leaves, bore a severe head injury. The police have detained two classmates who remain under investigation for their potential involvement.

With a murder suspect, the local authorities are delving deeper into the case, ensuring that Amit's grieving family receives closure and justice. The body will be returned to his family following the post-mortem examination.

