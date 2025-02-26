Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Murder Case Unfolds in Odisha's Forest

The body of 17-year-old Amit Munda, missing since February 24, was discovered under a tree in Odisha's Deogarh district. The police suspect murder as his body showed signs of head injury and was tied with a rope. Two classmates are in custody for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:29 IST
The body of a missing 17-year-old boy was discovered in a forest in Odisha's Deogarh district, authorities revealed on Wednesday. This unsettling discovery has raised suspicions of foul play.

Identified as Amit Munda from Tungamal village, his body, strategically concealed with dry leaves, bore a severe head injury. The police have detained two classmates who remain under investigation for their potential involvement.

With a murder suspect, the local authorities are delving deeper into the case, ensuring that Amit's grieving family receives closure and justice. The body will be returned to his family following the post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

