Diplomatic Walkout Marks Ukraine Support at U.N. Human Rights Council

In an unprecedented move, dozens of international delegates, including ambassadors from major countries such as France, Germany, and the UK, walked out of Russia's speech at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. This symbolic action was a strong message of support for Ukraine, three years after Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.

Britain's Ambassador to the U.N., Simon Manley, emphasized the importance of a just and enduring peace aligned with the U.N. charter, insisting that Ukraine must be a key player at the negotiating table. France's Ambassador, Jerome Bonnafont, warned against ignoring the Ukrainian crisis, citing potential threats to the core principles of the U.N.

Russia's representative, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, accused Ukraine of violating human rights, while Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, Mariana Betsa, insisted on the need for punishment for the aggressor. The U.N. Security Council recently passed a neutral resolution, reflecting shifting U.S. policies under President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)