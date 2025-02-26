Left Menu

Diplomatic Walkout Marks Ukraine Support at U.N. Human Rights Council

In a strong show of support for Ukraine, numerous dignitaries exited Russia's speech at the U.N. Human Rights Council, marking three years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Representatives stressed the need for Ukraine's involvement in peace negotiations and criticized Russia's alleged human rights violations.

Updated: 26-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, dozens of international delegates, including ambassadors from major countries such as France, Germany, and the UK, walked out of Russia's speech at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. This symbolic action was a strong message of support for Ukraine, three years after Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.

Britain's Ambassador to the U.N., Simon Manley, emphasized the importance of a just and enduring peace aligned with the U.N. charter, insisting that Ukraine must be a key player at the negotiating table. France's Ambassador, Jerome Bonnafont, warned against ignoring the Ukrainian crisis, citing potential threats to the core principles of the U.N.

Russia's representative, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, accused Ukraine of violating human rights, while Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, Mariana Betsa, insisted on the need for punishment for the aggressor. The U.N. Security Council recently passed a neutral resolution, reflecting shifting U.S. policies under President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

