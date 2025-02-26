Tragedy Strikes as Four Drown in River Ganga

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, four individuals, including one minor, drowned in the Ganga River near Patna's Collectorate Ghat, while another young boy is still missing, according to local authorities.

The victims have been identified as Rajneesh Kumar, 23, Abhishekh Kumar, 22, Vishal, 22, and Govind, 16. Mohammad Rehan, 13, has been reported missing during the incident.

The accident occurred in the afternoon when the group, including two boys, was bathing in the river and suddenly slipped into the deep waters. Police and SDRF personnel promptly initiated a rescue operation and recovered four bodies. A search for the missing boy continues as investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)