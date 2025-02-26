Left Menu

Swift Action Demanded in Pune Bus Station Rape Case

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, has ordered an immediate police investigation and arrest following the alleged rape of a woman inside a bus at Pune's Swargate depot. The suspect, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, is a known history-sheeter currently evading capture. State officials promise swift justice and victim support.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has instructed Pune's police commissioner to conduct an immediate investigation into the alleged rape of a woman in a state transport bus at Swargate depot. The victim was attacked by a history-sheeter, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, who remains at large.

Pawar, acting as Pune district's guardian minister, expressed outrage over the incident, labeling it as 'painful, infuriating, and shameful'. He emphasized the need for the accused to face the death penalty, reiterating his commitment to society's safety.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has shown equal concern, delegating instructions to the police. Additionally, directives have been issued to aid the victim through the State Women's Commission, ensuring justice and thorough support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

