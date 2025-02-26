Swift Action Demanded in Pune Bus Station Rape Case

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has instructed Pune's police commissioner to conduct an immediate investigation into the alleged rape of a woman in a state transport bus at Swargate depot. The victim was attacked by a history-sheeter, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, who remains at large.

Pawar, acting as Pune district's guardian minister, expressed outrage over the incident, labeling it as 'painful, infuriating, and shameful'. He emphasized the need for the accused to face the death penalty, reiterating his commitment to society's safety.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has shown equal concern, delegating instructions to the police. Additionally, directives have been issued to aid the victim through the State Women's Commission, ensuring justice and thorough support.

