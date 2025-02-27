Potential Trade Conflict Looms Over U.S.-EU Tariff Plans

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to impose a 25% tariff on exports from the European Union to the United States could lead to a major trade conflict, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store warned on Wednesday.

Speaking to the news agency NTB, Store expressed concerns over the severe implications of such a move. Although Norway is not an official member of the EU, it remains highly integrated with the union, particularly in matters of trade, underscoring the potential broad impact of the tariffs.

The proposed tariffs have stirred worries of escalating tensions and economic ramifications, highlighting the sensitive nature of international trade relations in today's interconnected economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)