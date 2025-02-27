Potential Trade Conflict Looms Over U.S.-EU Tariff Plans
U.S. President Trump's proposed 25% tariff on EU exports could spark a significant trade conflict, according to Norway's PM, Jonas Gahr Store. Despite Norway not being an EU member, it maintains close trade ties with the bloc, making these developments particularly concerning.
U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to impose a 25% tariff on exports from the European Union to the United States could lead to a major trade conflict, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store warned on Wednesday.
Speaking to the news agency NTB, Store expressed concerns over the severe implications of such a move. Although Norway is not an official member of the EU, it remains highly integrated with the union, particularly in matters of trade, underscoring the potential broad impact of the tariffs.
The proposed tariffs have stirred worries of escalating tensions and economic ramifications, highlighting the sensitive nature of international trade relations in today's interconnected economies.
