Bilateral Talks: Trade Tensions and Security Strategies

High-ranking Mexican officials, including Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, are in Washington for crucial talks with U.S. counterparts. They aim to address trade tensions, looming tariffs, and security issues tied to migration and drug cartels. These discussions come before the expected 2026 revision of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact.

Senior officials from Mexico are engaging in a series of pivotal discussions with U.S. counterparts in Washington amid ongoing bilateral tensions regarding tariffs, security, and migration issues.

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard has planned meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Meanwhile, Mexican Deputy Foreign Trade Minister Luis Rosendo Gutierrez is already in Washington for these discussions.

The agenda focuses on trade negotiations following President Trump's announcement of potential new tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports starting April 2. President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged that a renegotiation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement might occur sooner than the anticipated 2026 revision. She emphasized her government's commitment to maintaining sovereignty while seeking better collaboration with the U.S., especially regarding security concerns linked to drug cartels.

