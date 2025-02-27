Left Menu

Qatar Holds Back on Syrian Aid Amid Sanctions Uncertainty

Qatar is delaying financial support to Syria's new rulers due to U.S. sanctions concerns. The funds were intended to increase public sector pay in the war-torn nation. The delay complicates efforts by Syria's Islamist authorities to stabilize the country and navigate international diplomatic challenges.

Qatar has delayed the disbursement of funds intended to raise salaries for Syria's new rulers, citing concerns over potential violations of U.S. sanctions. This financial hold-up poses a setback to Syria's new leadership, complicating their efforts to stabilize the war-affected nation.

A January exemption by the previous U.S. administration permits transactions with Syria's government institutions for six months, but Qatar deems this insufficient to justify the fund transfer through the Central Bank of Syria. The nation awaits clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's policy towards Damascus.

With Syria's new leadership, which cut ties with al Qaeda in 2016, promising a 400% salary increase for public sector workers, the delay in Qatari aid further strains their economic revival plans. Sanctions posed under President Bashar al-Assad's regime remain a significant hindrance to international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

