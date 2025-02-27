Left Menu

Fragile Gaza Truce Tested as Hostage Bodies Exchanged

Hamas has handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages as part of a negotiated exchange with Israel, involving hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire, which began on January 19, is nearing its end, with its future uncertain amid tense negotiations and criticisms of staged ceremonies.

Updated: 27-02-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:33 IST
Fragile Gaza Truce Tested as Hostage Bodies Exchanged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a delicate exchange that tests the fragility of the existing ceasefire, Hamas has transferred the bodies of four Israeli hostages to Israel in anticipation of the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Egyptian mediators facilitated the handover, marking the end of the deal's preliminary phase, which saw 620 Palestinian prisoners either detained in Gaza or jailed in Israel slated for release.

Criticism of ceremonies involving the exchange of hostages and coffins has surfaced, with Israel refusing further releases after such an event. The extended ceasefire is uncertain with negotiations for its next phase still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

