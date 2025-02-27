Trump's Aid Halt: A Clash with Humanitarian Relief

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump's administration has decided to terminate the majority of U.S. foreign aid contracts, aligning the cuts with its 'America First' agenda. This decision has drawn significant backlash, as it impacts over $58 billion in global assistance.

Lawsuits emerged in Washington, D.C., challenging the administration's unilateral halt of aid payments despite multiple court orders mandating their release. The administration, however, persists with its agenda citing a completed review of these contracts.

Critics argue that the drastic reduction in funds jeopardizes international humanitarian efforts, which are already experiencing chaos. Meanwhile, USAID, responsible for distributing a substantial portion of U.S. foreign assistance, faces severe operational setbacks as employee numbers dramatically decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)