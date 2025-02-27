Pentagon's New Directive on Transgender Troops
A recent Pentagon memo reveals plans to separate transgender service members from the U.S. military unless an exemption is granted. This follows an executive order by President Donald Trump targeting transgender troops, criticizing them as inconsistent with military values of humility and selflessness.
The memo, filed in court, outlines a 30-day window for the Pentagon to establish procedures to identify transgender troops. An additional 30-day period follows for their separation from the military if no exemption is provided.
President Trump's directive has stirred controversy, highlighting concerns about discrimination and the criteria for military service suitability.
