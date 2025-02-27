Left Menu

Pentagon's New Directive on Transgender Troops

A recent Pentagon memo reveals plans to separate transgender service members from the U.S. military unless an exemption is granted. This follows an executive order by President Donald Trump targeting transgender troops, criticizing them as inconsistent with military values of humility and selflessness.

27-02-2025
Pentagon's New Directive on Transgender Troops

A Pentagon memo indicates that transgender U.S. service members will face separation from the military unless granted exemptions. This development stems from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which criticizes transgender troops' alignment with military values.

The memo, filed in court, outlines a 30-day window for the Pentagon to establish procedures to identify transgender troops. An additional 30-day period follows for their separation from the military if no exemption is provided.

President Trump's directive has stirred controversy, highlighting concerns about discrimination and the criteria for military service suitability.

