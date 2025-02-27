Pentagon's New Directive on Transgender Troops

A Pentagon memo indicates that transgender U.S. service members will face separation from the military unless granted exemptions. This development stems from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which criticizes transgender troops' alignment with military values.

The memo, filed in court, outlines a 30-day window for the Pentagon to establish procedures to identify transgender troops. An additional 30-day period follows for their separation from the military if no exemption is provided.

President Trump's directive has stirred controversy, highlighting concerns about discrimination and the criteria for military service suitability.

