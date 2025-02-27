Left Menu

Surrender of Arms Signals Hope for Peace in Manipur

In Manipur, 104 firearms were surrendered voluntarily amidst prolonged ethnic violence. The public's response came ahead of the deadline set by authorities, who promise no punitive actions for compliance. Tensions have escalated since May, resulting in significant casualties and displacement among ethnic communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 104 firearms and ammunition have been voluntarily surrendered by the public in Manipur, a state experiencing significant unrest, according to local police officials. The surrender occurred in six districts, including Kangpokpi and Imphal East, just before the deadline set by authorities for surrendering arms.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged residents on February 20 to relinquish looted and illegal weapons, offering assurances of no punitive actions for those complying within the seven-day period. Subsequently, Chief Secretary PK Singh emphasized that action would be taken to recover weapons after the deadline expired.

The state has been under President's rule since February 13 following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Political tensions and ethnic violence have resulted in over 250 deaths and displaced thousands since May. The Manipur assembly remains under suspended animation amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

