Left Menu

Rural Heist Foiled: Accused Nabbed in Copper Theft Operation

Four individuals were arrested for stealing transformer oil and copper wire in rural areas. One suspect was injured during an encounter with police and taken to a hospital. The gang's vehicle was stuck during a police chase, leading to their capture and the recovery of stolen items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:28 IST
Rural Heist Foiled: Accused Nabbed in Copper Theft Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials apprehended four individuals accused of stealing transformer oil and copper wire in the rural regions of Malihabad. The operation unfolded on Thursday, resulting in the recovery of a substantial quantity of copper wire, live cartridges, and arms from the suspects.

The situation escalated in Sahilamau village when a police team acted on a tip-off about suspicious activities involving a gang in the area. In a daring escape attempt, the suspects' vehicle became immobilized, enabling the police to arrest Vipin Kumar Gautam, Shiv Yadav alias Sonu, and Manoj alias Chotu. However, the fourth suspect, Ranjit, managed to flee, opening fire on officers before being incapacitated with a leg wound.

Ranjit, who sustained injuries in the encounter, was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The police continue to interrogate the suspects, as further investigation into the case proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025