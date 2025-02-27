Rural Heist Foiled: Accused Nabbed in Copper Theft Operation

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials apprehended four individuals accused of stealing transformer oil and copper wire in the rural regions of Malihabad. The operation unfolded on Thursday, resulting in the recovery of a substantial quantity of copper wire, live cartridges, and arms from the suspects.

The situation escalated in Sahilamau village when a police team acted on a tip-off about suspicious activities involving a gang in the area. In a daring escape attempt, the suspects' vehicle became immobilized, enabling the police to arrest Vipin Kumar Gautam, Shiv Yadav alias Sonu, and Manoj alias Chotu. However, the fourth suspect, Ranjit, managed to flee, opening fire on officers before being incapacitated with a leg wound.

Ranjit, who sustained injuries in the encounter, was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The police continue to interrogate the suspects, as further investigation into the case proceeds.

