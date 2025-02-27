Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Army Officer in Rape Case: Breakdown of a Complex Verdict

A Delhi court acquitted an army officer accused of rape, stating that a long-term marriage promise cannot be considered as inducement for sex. The court found inconsistencies in the woman's testimony, thereby questioning the veracity of the allegations. The case highlighted doubts regarding the alleged incidents and subsequent actions.

A Delhi court has recently acquitted an army officer accused of raping a woman under the guise of promising marriage. The court determined that such a promise cannot serve as a reasonable justification for sexual relations over an indefinite period.

Presiding over the trial, Additional Sessions Judge Gajender Singh Nagar reviewed the accusations of unnatural offences and forced abortions. The court, in its verdict dated January 25, remarked that inducement for a physical relationship through a marriage promise cannot be sustained as a legal argument when stretched over prolonged durations.

Multiple inconsistencies were noted in the woman's allegations, including an alleged incident dated February 13, 2014, that could not be corroborated by evidence, such as the accused's sanctioned leave records. The court also stressed the absence of medical proof regarding claims of pregnancy and abortion, leading to an acquittal.

