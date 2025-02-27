German Court Convicts Afghan Duo for Planned Attack on Swedish Parliament
A German court sentenced two Afghan men to several years in prison for planning an attack on Sweden's parliament and killing lawmakers. The men, arrested in March, were found guilty of supporting a terrorist group and conspiracy to commit murder. Their radicalization stemmed from Islamic State propaganda.
A German court has handed down prison sentences to two Afghan men for planning a terrorist attack on the Swedish parliament. The men were found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and supporting a foreign terrorist organization.
The Jena Higher Regional Court sentenced the 30-year-old to five years and six months and the 24-year-old to four years and two months. The convictions stem from their radicalization by Islamic State propaganda and their attempts to acquire firearms for the plot.
German authorities had been monitoring the men, identified as Ibrahim M.G. and Ramin N., who lived in Gera, Thuringia. Their arrest occurred in March after an unsuccessful firearms acquisition attempt in the Czech Republic.
