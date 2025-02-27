Manhunt in Pune: The Pursuit of a Fugitive in the Swargate Case
Police intensify efforts to apprehend Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the suspect in the Swargate bus rape case, deploying drones and canine units in Pune's Shirur taluka. Gade is accused of assaulting a 26-year-old woman in a public bus. Authorities have offered a reward for information leading to his capture.
Under increasing pressure, the police have heightened their efforts in Pune's Shirur taluka, utilizing drones and dog units to locate Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the prime suspect in the Swargate bus rape incident.
The 37-year-old, a history-sheeter, is accused of raping a 26-year-old woman aboard a Shiv Shahi bus at the Swargate bus station, prompting teams of Pune city police to launch a widespread manhunt.
In collaboration with Pune Rural police, authorities are conducting search operations in Gunat village, suspecting he may be hiding in the local sugarcane fields. Meanwhile, Pune police have announced a reward for any credible information leading to his arrest, as they question Gade's known associates.
