Rajasthan Assembly Deadlock Broken: A Political Resolution

The impasse in the Rajasthan Assembly caused by remarks from state minister Avinash Gehlot ended after Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's intervention. A meeting with Speaker Vasudev Devnani and Opposition Leader Tikaram Jully resolved the issue, allowing Congress legislators to participate in proceedings again. Jully apologized on behalf of MLA Govind Singh Dotasra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:24 IST
The nearly weeklong standoff in the Rajasthan Assembly concluded as Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stepped in to mediate the conflict over state minister Avinash Gehlot's controversial comments about former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

In a decisive move, Sharma convened a meeting with Speaker Vasudev Devnani and Opposition Leader Tikaram Jully, successfully negotiating an end to the deadlock, and enabling Congress legislators to rejoin the Assembly's proceedings.

Expressing gratitude for Sharma's leadership, Jully offered an apology on behalf of Congress MLA Govind Singh Dotasra for inappropriate remarks made towards the Speaker, emphasizing the need for swift resolution of such parliamentary impasses in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

