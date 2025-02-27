Rajasthan Assembly Deadlock Broken: A Political Resolution

The nearly weeklong standoff in the Rajasthan Assembly concluded as Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stepped in to mediate the conflict over state minister Avinash Gehlot's controversial comments about former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

In a decisive move, Sharma convened a meeting with Speaker Vasudev Devnani and Opposition Leader Tikaram Jully, successfully negotiating an end to the deadlock, and enabling Congress legislators to rejoin the Assembly's proceedings.

Expressing gratitude for Sharma's leadership, Jully offered an apology on behalf of Congress MLA Govind Singh Dotasra for inappropriate remarks made towards the Speaker, emphasizing the need for swift resolution of such parliamentary impasses in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)