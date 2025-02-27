YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Interrogated Over Obscenity Allegations

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani faced questioning from the Guwahati Police on Thursday over allegations related to promoting obscenity on a publicly accessible online show.

Accompanied by his legal representative, Chanchlani appeared before the Crime Branch, which recorded his statement. Following cooperation, he was temporarily released, according to Guwahati Police Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain.

Chanchlani was granted interim bail by Gauhati High Court on February 18. The case, registered on February 10, includes other notable figures such as podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, comics Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.

