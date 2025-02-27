Diplomatic Dialogue: Resolving Embassy Disputes
Russian and U.S. delegations concluded extensive talks in Istanbul, focusing on addressing disputes about embassy operations. Despite the length of discussions, neither party commented to the press regarding the outcomes or any progress made during the conversation.
In Istanbul, Russian and U.S. delegations wrapped up over six hours of discussions on Thursday, as reported by the Russian state news agency TASS. The talks centered on resolving ongoing issues concerning the functions of their respective embassies.
The lengthy dialogue reflects the complex nature of diplomatic relations between the two countries. However, after the extensive talks, both delegations remained tight-lipped, opting not to disclose any information to the awaiting press.
This meeting marks yet another chapter in the ongoing efforts to mitigate diplomatic tensions, but the lack of public commentary leaves the results of the discussions uncertain.
