Turkey Considers Troop Deployment for Ukraine Peacekeeping

Turkey is reportedly willing to provide troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg News, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has engaged in discussions regarding this matter with counterparts from Ukraine and Russia.

The discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were held separately in Ankara earlier this month. While no official agreement has been reached, Turkey's offer could play a significant role in international peace efforts.

The potential troop contribution underscores Turkey's active diplomatic engagement in the region amidst ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

