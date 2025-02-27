Left Menu

Supreme Court Pauses Trump's Foreign Aid Budget Cuts

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has temporarily halted a federal judge's order forcing the Trump administration to release foreign aid funds. This comes amid the administration's significant cuts to aid contracts and grants, aligning with Trump's 'America First' agenda, causing global humanitarian disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:44 IST
Supreme Court Pauses Trump's Foreign Aid Budget Cuts

In a pivotal move, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an interim order on Wednesday, temporarily halting a federal judge's mandate that the Trump administration release foreign aid funds. This administrative stay allows additional time for the high court to contemplate the administration's appeal against the lower court's ruling.

The order follows President Donald Trump's decision to cut over 90% of foreign aid contracts, trimming more than $58 billion in aid, as part of his 'America First' policy. This enactment spurred legal action from aid organizations, accusing the Trump administration of illegally freezing aid payments, defying prior court orders.

Despite the controversial cuts, the administration argues it is conducting a fair review of agreements for policy compliance. However, critics, including international development entities and legal representatives, decry the disruption of critical humanitarian efforts. The unfolding legal saga underscores the administration's relentless pursuit of its policy goals, causing global ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025