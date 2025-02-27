Tensions Escalate Over Philadelphi Corridor: Israel's Gaza Challenge

Israel's decision to remain in the Philadelphi corridor, against ceasefire demands to leave the area, threatens the fragile peace agreement with Hamas. The narrow strip on the Gaza-Egypt border is crucial in preventing arms smuggling, a point of contention further straining Israel's relations with its neighbors.

An anonymous Israeli official stated that forces are to remain in the corridor, contrary to the ceasefire terms agreed last month. While Hamas warned this move would violate the agreement, Egypt, a crucial mediator, has not commented yet. With talks for a lasting truce stalling, tensions heighten, risking a return to conflict.

Prime Minister Netanyahu cited past tunnel smuggling under the corridor as justification for Israel's stance. Despite previous claims of sealed tunnels, ongoing allegations about unblocked connections persist. The situation underscores the corridor's geopolitical significance and the delicate balance of regional power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)