Sudan's Perilous Path: Escalating Conflict and Famine Threat

The U.N. human rights chief warned of escalating war in Sudan and increasing famine risks. Volker Turk's warning came amid growing violence disrupting food aid. The conflict, rooted in a power struggle between military forces, has led to severe displacement and hunger across the nation.

Updated: 27-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:33 IST
In a dire warning, the U.N. human rights chief alerted the international community to the escalating conflict in Sudan, which poses a growing risk of mass famine. Speaking to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Volker Turk painted a grim picture of a nation on the brink of chaos, with the potential for atrocity crimes and widespread starvation looming large.

The situation became increasingly perilous after the U.N. World Food Programme halted food distribution in a violence-stricken camp in North Darfur, highlighting the severity of the crisis. The conflict began in April 2023 in the wake of a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, a situation that has triggered the largest displacement and hunger crisis in the world.

With famine conditions reported in multiple areas and weapons continuing to pour into the hands of the warring parties, Turk expressed concerns about the future of Sudan. The Risk of further division and hostilities persists as the Rapid Support Forces move towards establishing control, compounding the humanitarian disaster unfolding in the region.

